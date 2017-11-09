SpiceJet to launch non-stop flights on various domestic & overseas sectors next month

SpiceJet is set to operate a number of new non-stop flights on both domestic and international routes beginning next month. The airline will operate the first ever daily direct flight on the Ahmedabad-Bangkok sector from December 7. Additionally, SpiceJet will be the first airline to introduce daily non-stop flights on Jaipur-Jodhpur, Surat-Jodhpur, Ahmedabad-Varanasi and Bengaluru-Bagdogra sectors. Bookings for tickets are now open on www.spicejet.com, SpiceJet’s mobile apps and through online travel portals and travel agents.







Moreover, SpiceJet will launch additional frequencies on Bengaluru-Ahmedabad, Bengaluru- Kolkata, Chennai–Goa, and Surat–Goa sectors and a seasonal non-stop flight on the Delhi-Port Blair route.



The operations on the Ahmedabad-Varanasi, and Ahmedabad-Bangkok routes will begin on December 7 as well, and the flight on the Ahmedabad-Varanasi route will be operational on all days except Sunday. From December 1, the airline will launch a new daily direct flight on the Ahmedabad-Bengaluru route.

SpiceJet will launch two direct flights from Bengaluru effective 1st December 2017. The airline will be operating an additional frequency on the Bengaluru-Kolkata route and it has added a new flight on the Bengaluru-Bagdogra route. While the airline will be operating a daily flight on the Bengaluru-Kolkata, the new flight on the Bengaluru-Bagdogra route will be operational on all days except Tuesday.



The new flights introduced on the Goa-Chennai, Surat-Goa, Jaipur-Jodhpur and Jodhpur-Surat routes will be operational on all days from December 7, and the airline will be deploying its Q400 fleet on these routes. However on the Delhi-Port Blair seasonal route, SpiceJet will be deploying its Boeing fleet with the new flight being operational daily effective from December 10, 2017 to February 9, 2018.



Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Sales & Revenue Officer, SpiceJet, said, “Adding new flights, new frequencies, scaling up operations and enhancing our overall network will remain a constant endeavour for us at SpiceJet as we eye new growth markets. The slew of new flights will be a delight for our customers across metro and non-metro cities offering additional flying options and travel flexibility.”