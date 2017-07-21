Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Spiceland Holidays launches Destination Hub in Kochi



Destination Hub is equipped with video projectors for presentations, LED display systems for branding and marketing, conference hall, breakaway rooms, cabins for one to one meetings, etc. It also has ample parking facilities.



According to Riyaz UC, Managing Director, Spiceland Holidays and Entertainments, Destination Hub will be promoted as a dedicated division which would provide end-to-end solutions and support system for overseas tourism boards and tourism industry partners to organise events in Kochi. “Destination Hub is a unique initiative with a focus on providing a platform for National & International Tourism Boards to showcase their products & services. Kochi is regarded as one of the largest spending market for outbound travel and Spiceland Holidays with its team of experts assures a quality service to its stakeholders,” he said. While doing so, the tourism boards and marketing companies will be able to save cost which they incur while hosting events in hotels, he added.



Destination Hub SL Holidays



The Destination Hub was inaugurated by Arundika Fernando, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Sri Lanka last week in the presence of Ravindra Samaraweera, Minister of Labour & Trade Union Relations, Sri Lanka.



Spiceland Holidays, after a journey of more than a decade emerged as a global Destination Management Company with office across all major cities in India and abroad. Spiceland Holidays has a strong presence in India as well as Sri Lanka.



