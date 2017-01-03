Stayzilla strengthens partnership with tourism boards in the East

Stayzilla, a platform for verified homestay and
alternate stays announced its strategic partnership with Department of
Tourism, Odisha to reinforce its association with Government Tourism
Boards in the East. The MoU was signed in the presence of Ankit Rastogi,
Vice President Marketplace, Stayzilla and Dr. Nitin B. Jawale I.A.S,
Director & Additional Secretary at Department of Tourism, Odisha.
After strategic tieups with seven state tourism departments
across India in 2016, Stayzilla, gets on board with Department of
Tourism, Odisha for the joint promotion and development of Homestays in
the state. Stayzilla has signed an MoU with Assam Tourism Development
Corporation last November and was the first aggregator to enter the
North East market.
Under this agreement, Stayzilla and Department of Tourism,
Odisha will jointly boost homestays aiming to provide unique stay
experiences to the travellers visiting Odisha. Styazilla will lend its
expertise to Department of Tourism, Odisha to conduct verification
procedures and this partnership will enable verification and training of
these New Homestays being developed right from the start, headed by
Regional Office of Kolkata.
Commenting on this announcement, Ankit Rastogi, Vice President
Marketplace, Stayzilla said, “With this MoU signing we look forward to
enhancing the experience of tourists visiting Odisha by involving local
communities at the helm of tourism by getting them to open up their
homes. We are also happy to announce that this is the second largest
association with the government tourism in the North East after Assam.”
“Odisha hosts Konark Festival which is a big celebration that
attracts many tourists. Accommodation becomes a big issue during this
time as we do not have enough facilities and this partnership is aimed
to resolve such issue in the state. Through this MoU we want to promote
lot of other parts of Odisha which are unexplored beyond the regular
Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar. With Stayzilla, we look forward to enrich the
tourism experience and also to open up new channels of livelihood for
the residents as they are going to be the hosts,” said Dr. Nitin B
Jawale IAS, Director and Additional Secretary, Department of Tourism,
Odisha.