Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Suman Billa calls for attracting NRIs & PIO to boost wedding tourism business Speaking at the maiden edition of FICCI Wedding Tourism Summit at The Lalit New Delhi organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in association with Ministry of Tourism (MoT), Government of India, Summit Billa, Joint Secretary, MoT asserted to cash in on the rich base of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) to boost the wedding tourism business in the country. He added that social media can play a vital role in influencing and spreading awareness about new wedding locations, thematic experiences and on ground facilities.



India has a lot to offer and keeping in mind the target we have set for the tourist arrival by 2020, we need to boost all other prominent segment simultaneously. Wedding travellers stay longer and spend more, thus it is essential to tap this segment. The idea is to connect all the stakeholders in the wedding tourism sector, identify the challenges and work on it thereafter, he stated.



At the same time, he also lamented that the high tax slab for hotels above INR 5000 tariff under GST has come up as a big blow to the industry. “This will inturn make the destination wedding business more expensive and less attractive in the country. For India to retain the business of big fat weddings, it is vital for the tax to be competitive as compared to the neighbouring destinations,” he added.



30 Indian buyers comprising wedding planners were hosted from 12 Indian states wherein they networked with 20 suppliers who exhibited at the event. Walk-ins were also observed for the B2B exhibition.



Among the participation from State Tourism Boards, there was just one state – Rajasthan which showcased its offerings at the event. A FICCI official shared that other tourism boards were also invited to participate at the summit but no one showed interest.



