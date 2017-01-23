Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking postponement of Union Budget ahead of state polls As per the TNN report, the Supreme Court today dismissed a petition which sought postponement of the Union Budget from February 1 on the grounds of upcoming Assembly elections in five states.



A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud junked the plea, which claimed that the Union Budget would violate the Model Code of Conduct in poll-bound states.



"There is no illustration to support that presentation of Union Budget would influence voters' mind in state elections," the apex court said.



The PIL, filed by advocate M L Sharma, stated that the Centre be directed to present the Union Budget in the financial year 2017-18 which would commence from April 1, instead of the proposed date of February 1.



It also demanded the central government to be restrained from declaring "any relief, programme, financial budget until the states' elections are over", as they would violate the Model Code of Conduct.



On January 4, the Election Commission had come out with the schedule of Assembly elections to be held in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.



The Centre has already decided to convene the Budget Session of Parliament from January 31 to present the annual budget for fiscal year 2017-18 the very next day.





Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter