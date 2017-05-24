 
Wednesday, 24 May, 2017, 11 : 00 AM [IST]

Suresh Prabhu flags off Hubballi-Varanasi and Hubballi-Mysuru Express trains
Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu, Minister of Railways, Government of India flagged off train no. 17323/17324 Hubballi-Varanasi-Hubballi Express (weekly) and 17325/17326 Hubballi-Mysuru-Hubballi Express (daily) through video conferencing yesterday. A. K. Mital, Chairman, Indian Railway Board, Mohd Jamshed, Member Traffic, Railway Board, other Railway Board Members, and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Prabhu said that Hubballi is coming up as an important training center. Hubballi -Mysuru Express will be named as Vishwa Manav Express. This name will be apt with the significance of connecting these two important cities. Hubballi-Mysuru Express will be connecting Mysuru which has become an important IT Hub. Hubballi-Varanasi Express will serve pilgrims going to Varanasi.  

(Source: PIB)
 
