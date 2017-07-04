Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Tadoba buffer areas open for tourism As per a TOI report, from today, the Deputy Director (buffer) of Tadoba has thrown open tourism from all gates of Agarzari-Devada and Junona. Other areas like Navegaon (Ramdegi) and Kolara will also remain open depending on the motorability of vehicles. As of now, sources said roads are not motorable at these two gates.



The entry will be on first-come-first-serve basis with no reduction in the carrying capacity. Tourists will be allowed to move in tourism zones on motorable routes.



Officials said private vehicles will not be allowed and they will have to hire Gypsies available at the gates. Even as National Tourism Conservation Authority has asked to shut monsoon tourism in the core, there are no restrictions in the buffer.



"Tourism will be allowed depending on the local weather conditions," said officials.



Even as Tadoba has opened buffer zone, Pench is not likely to follow suit stating that buffer zone of Pench i.e. Mansinghdeo Wildlife Sanctuary has been notified as critical tiger habitat (CTH) and its status is no more a buffer zone now.



Under the provisions of Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, as amended in 2006, a tiger reserve consists of core or critical tiger habitat and the buffer/peripheral area. The Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEFCC) has notified an area of 31,207.11 sqkm in 16 states as CTH. (Source: TOI)



