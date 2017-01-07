Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Telangana ropes in PV Sindhu as the face of 2nd International Kite Festival PV Sindhu, Telangana state icon, first Indian woman to win an Olympics silver medal will be the face of the 2nd International Kite Festival being held from January 12-17 in Hyderabad. “Sindhu represents the talent, dreams, and accomplishments of young Indian women today and is the perfect person to carry the KITE 2017 flag,” informed B Venkatesham, Secretary, Tourism, Government of Telangana.



The festival is going to introduce remote controlled kites which will be flown for the first time in India. Traditionally kites are flown with strings. However, remote controlled kite flying is something revolutionary that has not been witnessed much in India. The joy of remote control kite flying offers altogether a new experience; first time to Indians disclosed Dr. Geoffrey Fisher, Head of the Aga Khan Academy. These kites will fly at a special night flying curtain raiser event at People’s Plaza in Hyderabad on January 12, he said.



“This is something revolutionary, the joy of remote controlled kite flying offers a new experience altogether for Indians, as they are not dependent on wind but instead use propellers powered by rechargeable batteries,” Dr. Fisher disclosed.



KITE 2017 festival is organized for the cause of women's empowerment through girl child education. It aims to raise the tourism profile and rich cultural heritage of Hyderabad as a ‘hidden jewel' of India by attracting renowned international kite flyers from 16 countries and 10 pan Indian clubs to Telangana State.



Telangana Tourism and Incredible India have joined hands with Hyderabad-based Aga Khan Academy to host this event at sprawling 100 acres campus of Aga Khan Academy which is situated near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in city outskirts near Shamshabad.



Royal Kite Flyers Club is guiding the event. International teams from 17 countries and ten pan-Indian kite flying clubs to provide electrifying demonstrations throughout the week. As a prelude to the festival, kite-flying displays will take place at select locations around the city on January 12.



Telangana Tourism is extending KITE into a week-long festival spread across four districts and expects a total footfall of 50,000 visitors.



