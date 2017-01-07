Telangana ropes in PV Sindhu as the face of 2nd International Kite Festival

PV Sindhu, Telangana state icon, first Indian woman
to win an Olympics silver medal will be the face of the 2nd
International Kite Festival being held from January 12-17 in Hyderabad.
“Sindhu represents the talent, dreams, and accomplishments of young
Indian women today and is the perfect person to carry the KITE 2017
flag,” informed B Venkatesham, Secretary, Tourism, Government of
Telangana.
The festival is going to introduce remote controlled kites which
will be flown for the first time in India. Traditionally kites are
flown with strings. However, remote controlled kite flying is something
revolutionary that has not been witnessed much in India. The joy of
remote control kite flying offers altogether a new experience; first
time to Indians disclosed Dr. Geoffrey Fisher, Head of the Aga Khan
Academy. These kites will fly at a special night flying curtain raiser
event at People’s Plaza in Hyderabad on January 12, he said.
KITE 2017 festival is organized for the cause of women's
empowerment through girl child education. It aims to raise the tourism
profile and rich cultural heritage of Hyderabad as a ‘hidden jewel' of
India by attracting renowned international kite flyers from 16 countries
and 10 pan Indian clubs to Telangana State.
Telangana Tourism and Incredible India have joined hands with
Hyderabad-based Aga Khan Academy to host this event at sprawling 100
acres campus of Aga Khan Academy which is situated near Rajiv Gandhi
International Airport in city outskirts near Shamshabad.
Royal
Kite Flyers Club is guiding the event. International teams from 17
countries and ten pan-Indian kite flying clubs to provide electrifying
demonstrations throughout the week. As a prelude to the festival,
kite-flying displays will take place at select locations around the city
on January 12.
Telangana Tourism is extending KITE into a week-long festival
spread across four districts and expects a total footfall of 50,000
visitors.