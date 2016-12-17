Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Thomas Cook reports revival of tourist travel to Andaman after Cyclone Vardah Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. has reported a swift revival of tourist travel to the Andamans post the after-effects of Cyclone Vardah. This observation follows a circular released by the Andaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) declaring the islands safe for tourist travel from December 12 onwards.



Thomas Cook India has noticed an increase in the demand for packages to the Andamans once the danger of the cyclone had passed. Further, the company reports that the recent natural disaster has had no effect on the bookings for the first quarter of 2017 either. According to Thomas Cook India’s data of December 13, almost 45 passengers landed at Port Blair and on the following day, December 14, this number went up to 48.



Speaking about Andamans being a popular destination with Indian tourists, Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head, Leisure Travel & M.I.C.E. at Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said, “The Andamans have always been a holiday destination of choice with our customers – its pristine beaches have always been highly sought after by holiday-makers. Over the last 2 years we have witnessed significant growth- upwards of 27 per cent in 2016 from 2015. We have also observed a growth of 35 per cent in the FIT segment in the last quarter, which by far has been the highest for Andamans. We are happy to note that the recent calamity has not dampened this growth trajectory. Andamans continues to be one of our best-selling products.”



Kale added, "In addition to Andamans, we have seen strong growth in 2016 for Kerala and South India's hill stations, and this time North East and Bhutan too are seeing brisk demand from Indian domestic travellers."



