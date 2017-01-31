Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Thrillophilia partners with Chhattisgarh Tourism Board Thrillophilia and Chhattisgarh Tourism Board have recently signed an MoU and collaborated to promote tourism in Chhattisgarh. The idea is to digitalise the most unique travel experiences that the state and local tours and activity providers in the state have to offer and promote them across the world via digital channels.



The company will make use of its latest and advanced technology framework, thereby enabling the local tour operators and activity providers with inventory and booking management over mobile apps and free listings on platform to boost up bookings from global travellers.



Under the collaboration, the focus areas would also be to impart education and training to all the registered tours and activity providers with Chhattisgarh Tourism Board, on best practices such as online listings, content management, operations, and handling bookings. Thrillophilia will also provide them with personal web dashboards and mobile apps to manage their inventory and bookings. Also, lending expertise and strong assistance on the technology front will be provided in areas of online payments and bookings, web software application and content management.



Commenting on this collaboration, Abhishek, Co-Founder, Thrillophilia says, "We are extremely delighted and take sheer pride in collaborating with Chhattisgarh Tourism Board. The state has so much to offer to all travel lovers yet a lot of it remains untouched and unexplored. We firmly believe that the synergy between Chhattisgarh Tourism Board and Thrillophilia, would result in a massive boost in tourism in Chhattisgarh."



