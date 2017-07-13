Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS TravelAir Representations to launch B2B online portal this year To conduct roadshows in Tier-III and Tier-IV cities in India TravelAir Representations (TA Rep), a division of FCM Travel Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., is planning to launch an online portal this year, which will be a pure B2B online platform. With the online portal, travel agents will have access to live inventories and detailed description of the product offerings by TA Rep.



Moreover, recognising the potential of smaller cities of India in terms of spending power, the company will be organising roadshows in Tier-III as well as Tier-IV cities of India, said Saud Masood, Senior Manager, TA Rep. “Tier-II and Tier-III cities in India have huge potential in terms of travel trade. Our focus always remains on tapping these markets. Tier-IV cities have excited us at great extent as the interiors of India have huge pockets when it comes to spending power. But travel agents and tour operators in these areas are not familiar about the latest travel products. We are organising roadshows in October this year in cities like Satara, Belgaum, etc., to educate them on our product offerings and create awareness among the travel agents in these small yet important areas,” said Masood.



TA Rep is a sales representation for popular brands like Star Cruises, Rail Europe, Norwegian Cruise Lind Holdings, Europamundo Vacations, The Parisian Macao, etc. Currently, it has eight offices across India and plans to expand its presence in Tier-II and Tier-III cities like Coimbatore, Madhurai, Indore, etc. It also expanded its international footprint by opening an office in Sri Lanka in 2016. The company recorded 30% hike in bookings for Rail Europe in the first five months of this year and witnessed around 2,000 bookings for Star Cruises last year. TA Rep is currently the best seller for Europamundo Vacations in the Indian market.



The company is also planning to organise webinars for the travel agents to create awareness and educate them on their latest product offerings.



TA Rep recorded 30% increase in business during the last fiscal year. The B2B representation company undertakes sales representation for over 20 brands spread across 160 countries offering group departures, hotel bookings, sightseeing tours, coach tours and travel insurance. Masood said, “From nine members during our inception, the team has grown to 99 core members with 1,999 travel agents working with us at present. After the merger with FCM Travel Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. in October last year, TravelAir Rep is gaining recognition. We recorded 30% more business last year as compared with the previous fiscal, and we are hopeful of surpassing the growth this year,” expressed Masood.



TA Rep will be completing 9 years this year. To celebrate the occasion, company will come out special promotional offers for travel agents.



