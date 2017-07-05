Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Uttarakhand Government to develop state as Winter Tourism destination Speaking at the FICCI Tourism Investors Meet in New Delhi, Satpal Maharaj, Tourism Minister, Government of Uttarakhand said that the state government is all set to develop the state as a Winter tourism destination by creating world class infrastructure for skiing and other adventure activities.



A ski complex is proposed in the state, he said adding that this will help in containing large-scale migration of people during winter. Maharaj said that the government is working on new tourism policy which would unleash the tourism potential. He added that they will be developing the state as an adventure tourism destination with private sector investment.



“The government is planning number of circuits connecting many spiritual destinations like Shatbhi circuit, Vaishnav circuit, holy Devdas circuit, Nagraj circuit, etc. We will give big support for spiritual tourism," he stated.

