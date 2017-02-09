Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS WeTravelSolo official travel partner with Seher for Udaipur Music Festival 2017 WeTravelSolo becomes official travel partner with Seher, an organisation in the area of the performing and visual arts, to promote three-day event, Udaipur World Music Festival 2017. More than 150 artists from over 16 countries will perform in the traditional city of Udaipur, from February 10-12, transforming into the axis of connecting Traditional and Global Music, expected to be attended by over 30,000 audiences.



Commenting on the announcement of the event, Shefali Walia, Founder, WeTravelSolo said, “It is said that music is the universal language of mankind. We are happy to collaborate with Seher in captivating large number of audience with dynamic events which showcase vibrant hues, cultural nuances and artistic explorations. This is what Udaipur World Music Festival is made of.”



The first day at the Festival starts with a rousing performances by Iranian American Singer Azam Ali, electrifying the sufi music with partner Niyaz. It will be followed by Kailash Kher and Kailasa, a famed group of Artists influenced by Indian Folk and Sufi Music. In the end, Monoswezi will deliver an African blend with western music expression.



On the second day, a composite of astounding artists would be prodigal for its audience. Ablaye Cissoko & Constantinople would present the account of Persian Court into Poetic encounters, forming a joint passage through the common sites of the imagination, like a long breath before the inexorable march of the world and time. Pravaaz, Swarathma, Hot Water shall light up the Evening by their Galvanizing Gigs!



The last day will conclude in the evening with Officina Zoe, a trance therapy music of Taranta; also guitarist and composer Dhruv Ghanekar's new project Dhruv Voyage will join force with some of the exciting musicians in the country and London Community Gospel Choir will give the festival a fitting spiritual end.



