Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Yatra inks MoU with Andhra Pradesh to promote over 200 Homestays Yatra.com, an Online Travel Agent (OTA), has forged a strategic alliance with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to promote homestays and enhance tourism in the state through their holiday packages. Being one of the largest homestays aggregator with an inventory of over 3000 homestays across 130 cities across India, Yatra.com intends to grow the segment by creating an interactive and sustainable eco-system.



The MoU was signed during the Partnership Summit at Vishakhapatnam in presence of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu. Through the partnership, Yatra will promote all the state tourism approved homestays, wherein guests (travelers) can rent a room in the home of a local family (host) or the entire house. This partnership will give the tourists a chance to experience the hospitality of various families throughout Andhra Pradesh and enjoy wonderful home cooked food.



Speaking on the partnership, Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com said, “Homestays as a trend is rapidly gaining popularity in India. As new age travellers seek out unique experiences in the course of their travels, we believe that this kind of non-hotel accommodation has tremendous growth potential in the country. Also, the partnership with Andhra Pradesh Government will provide an alternate source of income for the local population and enhance their livelihoods without straining their existing resources, thereby creating sustainable livelihood and creating large scale employment.”



As a part of this partnership, Yatra will list over 200 properties on its website and encourage the growth of homestays in Andhra Pradesh, giving tourists a very homely experience. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter