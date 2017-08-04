Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Zoomcar introduces its services in Coimbatore Zoomcar has introduced Hop, the one-way, inter-city self-drive service in Coimbatore. The service is available across 24 cities, including Bengaluru–Mysuru, Bengaluru–Mangaluru, Mangaluru–Mysuru, Mumbai– Pune, Ahmedabad-Surat, Kolkata–Siliguri, Chennai–Coimbatore and Vijayawada–Visakhapatnam. The company, which expanded the service from seven cities in 2016 to 24 this year, plans to take it to 30 routes by the end of this quarter.



Greg Moran, Chief Executive and co-founder, Zoomcar, said the Hop service would allow the customer to pick up a car from the company's location in one city and drop it off at a Zoomcar location in another city, adding flexibility and options to the customer’s travel plans. The company has a customer base of over 20 lakh, using the self-drive rental service, and the users include both business and leisure travellers, he said.



“With the launch of Hop service, we will be focusing on travellers who seek to travel on a daily or weekly basis. We will eventually add inter-state routes as well.” Car booking can be done through the app or website, he said.



Source: The Hindu Business Line

