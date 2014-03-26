Dubai – A Paradise For Travellers

STRATEGY

While Dubai may be one of the most forward looking places, it is also proud of its historic roots and traditions. This dual cultural personality is best summed up by its futuristic, gleaming spires like the Burj Khalifa on the one hand and on the other hand, there are sedate dhows and narrow picturesque streets of the old Bastakiya district with tall wind-towers, souks, minarets and the timelessness of the Creek.



It would be no exaggeration to say that this marvellous city rising out of the desert dunes has something for everybody. The dazzling dawn and the extravagant sparkling lights that transform the night sky indicate that Dubai offers only the best of every form of entertainment, career opportunities, accommodation, food, business and shopping.



Shopping

The Dubai shopping experience was the activity that first put the city on the world map as a tourist destination. Shopping continues to grow every year, bringing in ever greater numbers of visitors from all across the world to the malls and souks. The highlight of the shopping calendar is the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). Every January Dubai becomes a shoppers' paradise with people flocking in to take advantage of the unbelievable deals and promotions.



The Dubai Shopping Festival also includes hundreds of events and activities, international concerts, musicals and shows. There are also sporting and fashion events that go hand-in-hand with the shopping.



Waterworld

What was once an overheated barren stretch of sand is now the world’s foremost destination for water sports and water-themed parks. The water parks are really great fun and the popular ones are the Wild Wadi Water Park and the Dubai Atlantis Resort.



The slides, rides, surf simulators, single and double ring rides, giant tubes are guaranteed to provide thrills and excitement for all ages and sizes including toddler friendly splash pools. The water parks also have excellent restaurants, snack bars and souvenir shops.



The parks really do have something for everyone!



Timeless Sands

Dubai has turned the surrounding scorching sands to its advantage. One of the most popular activities for visitors is going out on safari into the desert. Whether you do it on a camel, in a jeep or a buggy, the experience is truly memorable. You can combine heart-stopping dune bashing with quad biking, sand skiing and a camel ride all in one hectic day.



You can also do an over-nighter and enjoy a barbeque dinner under the stars and be entertained by some exotic belly dancing accompanied by Arabic music and end your day by sleeping in a traditional Arab tent.



Entertainment

Dubai’s ambition is to be the top tourist destination in the world and at nearly 13 million visitors a year, it is close to achieving that objective. Many of the ultramodern buildings and outdoor spaces are dedicated to entertainment and amusement.



There is no shortage of exhibitions and trade shows as there is something happening all year round. There are numerous aquariums, a dolphinarium, water theme parks, amusement parks, zoos, gardens and recreational places. Here you and the kids can spend hours captivated by the creatures and activities. Many of Dubai’s entertainment offerings are for the whole family and include festivals and fun shows.



Dining

In keeping with its international aspirations and status, Dubai is one of the best places in the world to eat and round off the full



Al Dhiyafah Road is where you can get your food cheap (and if you so desire – on the go). The offerings come from Lebanon, Iran and a whole host of Middle Eastern countries, serving you spicy grills of lamb, seafood and also curries from the Indian subcontinent.



Dubai experience . The many upscale and sumptuously decorated restaurants in Dubai generally tend to be in the starred hotels. They offer the finest culinary treats, impeccable service and wide choices for every kind of cuisine. Fine dining in Dubai is an inspired experience



