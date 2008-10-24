Airlines overhaul IT systems to adapt to changing travel industry

STRATEGY

The aviation industry hit turbulent times when Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices went soaring high, leading to unimaginable losses. And delivering another crushing blow was the global economic crisis and liquidity crunch which has created a downturn in passenger movement across the globe, including India. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Indian carriers are expected to suffer cumulative operational losses of USD 1.5 billion (close to Rs 6,800 crore) in 2008 while the global aviation industry losses are expected to be around USD 4.1 billion. As a matter of fact, the tourism industry which recorded a steady growth of 15 to 20 per cent in the past few years might also face a slowdown in the coming year due to the fall-out effect of the financial crisis. With almost all airlines, global as well as Indian, moving to implement effective cost cutting measures, it is time that carriers use technology to their benefit by adopting the right practices. In this regard, Amadeus, the world's leading provider of travel distribution and IT solutions, offers a variety of solutions that help airlines to sustain efficient operations and deliver improved customer service, even during during turbulent times.



Changing with the times

According to Damian Hickey, Vice President, Airline Business Group, Amadeus, Asia Pacific airlines must not stand still in times of change. “The entire travel industry must remain focused on moving forward and changing through intelligent use of new technology,” said Hickey. “Airlines must ensure that their IT systems, just like their aircraft and crew, are in tune with the needs of passengers and able to cope with new challenges. This kind of change is crucial to remain competitive in today’s dynamic and rapidly-changing travel industry.” Recognising the need for an end-to-end system specifically designed for airlines, Amadeus has invested heavily to develop an IT solution called Altéa, which is revolutionising the airline industry. This new solution replaces the old internal airline IT systems (known as ‘legacy’ systems), which in this age of increasing passenger traffic and growing demand are unable to efficiently manage the needs of an airline, having been developed many years ago when airlines and their passengers had very different needs.



“Amadeus’ Altéa is the only solution of its kind available for the airline industry today. We are seeing increasing demand for this technology from the leading airlines of the world, as they recognise the need to manage their passenger processes more efficiently, and want to give their customers a greater level of service and choice,” said Hickey.



“Airlines can’t afford to be lagging behind in terms of customer service or employee efficiency. This is particularly relevant in today’s environment, with fuel prices and a global economic downturn changing the playing field quite dramatically, ” he added. Altéa is a full suite solution, processing every step of customer management, from reservation and seat allocation to baggage and aircraft load control. It is designed to replace less-flexible legacy passenger services systems and transform core airline processes to better meet the demands of today’s challenging environment.



A new age of airline IT

Qantas recently became the first airline worldwide to complete migration to the full Altéa suite, leading the charge towards a new age of airline IT together with Amadeus. Other carriers in Asia Pacific that are in the process of migrating to Altea solution are Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, and V Australia. The Altéa solution comprises three major elements, two of which are already in use by many airlines worldwide. These two components are Altéa Reservation and Sales, which is currently being used by more than 150 airlines across the globe and Altéa Inventory Management, which helps airlines to understand seat capacity of a specific flight as well as pricing structures. Altéa has already been selected as the common IT platform for Star Alliance and many of the world’s leading airlines, who are managing more than 30 per cent of all passenger bookings worldwide today via the system. The third element is Altéa Departure Control, which focuses on airport processes such as check-in; aircraft load control and baggage management. Qantas recently completed migration to Altéa Departure Control at more than 80 airline terminals.



“Qantas’ migration to the third and final part of the full Altéa suite represents a significant milestone for the whole aviation industry. We are very pleased that an airline based in Asia Pacific is leading the charge, together with Amadeus, to take aviation IT into a new realm of improved efficiency and service. Amadeus, as a leading technology partner for the travel and tourism industry, has a very close and long-standing relationship with Qantas, and we look forward to seeing them reap significant benefits following their full migration to Altéa.” The new departure control system uses a new user interface, which replaces the cryptic screen. Now, check-in staff are prompted with the latest intelligence to decide whether to offer passengers priority boarding, flow-forward to earlier flights, chosen seat preferences, upgrades or re-accommodate passengers in real-time when necessary.



Altéa brings benefits from significant cost and time savings in three distinct ways. Firstly, it saves maintenance costs from the replacement of expensive and difficult to maintain legacy systems. Secondly, it allows for quicker staff adoption thanks to an intuitive check-in agent interface. And thirdly, it automates many functions including seat planning and boarding gate configuration, which were previously done manually. For the traveller, this translates into a greatly improved check-in experience and positive impact on their satisfaction and loyalty. Technology is certainly becoming a high-priority consideration for airlines today. Amadeus is optimistic about the outlook for the aviation industry in Asia Pacific, as seen by its continued investment in the region, with a team of 1,400 employees in 39 countries, and growing all the time. According to Hickey, Asia Pacific airlines are in a strong position to not only survive the current crisis, but to come out on top, as long as they continue to evolve in line with the changes around them.



“Asia Pacific airlines are at the forefront of innovation and customer service, and we intend to help them stay there through our partnership, providing industry-leading Amadeus technologies,” said Hickey. “We look forward to welcoming more airlines into our Asia Pacific Altéa community, to join Cathay Pacific, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Thai International Airways and V Australia.”

