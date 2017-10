Home MICE Details MICE Alpcord wins Best MICE Tour Operator at National Tourism Awards Celebrating its 15th year of excellence, MICE specialist – Alpcord received the National Tourism Award for outstanding performance as the best MICE (Meetings, Incentive, Conventions and Exhibitions) Tour Operator by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.



The company achieved this milestone for the third time and Managing Director – Chander Mansharamani expressed his gratitude towards valued patrons, friends, well-wishers and his dedicated staff.

