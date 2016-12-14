Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home MICE Details MICE Dubai Business Events organises maiden Sales Mission to India in Mumbai Dubai Business Events (DBE) organised their maiden Sales Mission to India in Mumbai on December 13 to promote Meetings and Incentives travel opportunities in Dubai. DBE is leading a MICE industry delegation combining of hotels & resorts, tour operators and airlines to several Indian cities in order to foster and develop a closer working relationship with key members of Indian trade intermediaries. At the Sales Mission, around 50 members from travel trade fraternity interacted with 12 stakeholders from Dubai.



Karina Lance, Senior Manager, Sales and Convention Services, DBE, Dubai Corporation for Tourism & Commerce Marketing, said, “For Corporate companies based in India, Dubai has all the world class amenities to cater not only the basic needs like host gala dinner, big conference halls, convention centres, etc., but also provide various travel experiences to their employees during their stay. India has been among the top five contributors to Dubai in terms of visitors for Meetings and Incentives. Last year we welcomed over 14 million MICE travellers registering 11.5% growth. Our target is to achieve 20% overall growth till 2020 and Indian travellers for Meetings and Incentives will play a crucial role for the same.”



Carl Vaz, Director, Dubai Representative Office in India, said, “India has been the largest outbound travel market for Dubai in terms of leisure. Our target is to make India the top MICE outbound market for Dubai. Through this Sales Mission we are promoting the Meetings and Incentive opportunities for Indian corporate in Dubai and explore Dubai as the prominent destination for corporate activities.”



