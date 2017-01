Home MICE Details MICE Expansion at Las Vegas Convention Center The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has moved forward with plans for their Las Vegas Convention Center District (LVCCD) project.



The LVCCD will expand and renovate the current Las Vegas Convention Center property. Phase I of the project, which included the demolition and transformation of the Riviera Hotel and Casino, has now been completed. The Riviera site has been repaved and unveiled as the Diamond Lot, a parking and outdoor exhibition space.

