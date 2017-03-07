Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home MICE Details MICE Hong Kong witnesses 10.9% increase in MICE arrivals from India Meetings & Exhibitions Hong Kong (MEHK), the dedicated MICE division of Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) honoured the top MICE agents in India, who contributed to bringing meeting and incentive groups to Hong Kong in year 2016. The awards were given in three categories i.e., Top 10 M&I Producers, Best New Comers and Best M&I Year-on-Year Growth.



MEHK had announced its Hong Kong Top Agent Award Programme in January 2016 with an objective to acknowledge the contribution of its valued trade partners in promoting the M&I segment and in total 16 agencies were recognised on the night. Cox & Kings topped the list alongside Thomas Cook and Akbar Travels in the Top 10 M&I Producers category and the awards were given away by Peter Hoslin, Regional Director, Europe and New Markets, HKTB at a function hosted by HKTB in Delhi.



On the occasion, Hoslin congratulated agents for their support in bringing both MICE and Leisure travel to HK, said that “India is one of the important source markets for Hong Kong and witnessed an increase in MICE arrivals to the tune of 54,719 pax, 10.9% over last year.” “Hong Kong is one of the leading MICE destinations connected to 6 Indian cities with non-stop flights. We are sure that India will be one of the growth engines for MICE tourism in Hong Kong for years to come” he added.





Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter