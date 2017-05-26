Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home MICE Details MICE Kongresshaus Baden-Baden completes five-year renovation Following a five-year period of renovation, the MICE venue of Kongresshaus Baden-Baden now presents itself with a noticeably younger, fresher, and more innovative look. A 360 degrees virtual tour can also be experienced.



The naturally-lit park pavilion, the foyers with a total of 4500 sq. m of space, three large conference rooms and 13 meeting rooms with capacities for up to 2700 participants allow for individually adapted room and working solutions down to the very last detail. The latest gem is the 480-sq. m Park Pavilion with its fully glazed façade overlooking the parks and gardens of the LichtentalerAllee. It is particularly suited to stand-up receptions for up to 500 people and offers seating options for up to 220 people.



Spacious foyers can be found on all four floors of the Kongresshaus Baden-Baden. They are ideally suited for exhibitions, receptions and short work breaks. Large glass panes with wonderful panoramic views dominate the areas, encouraging conversation and generating inspiration from the vibrant town outside. The foyer on the lower level alone offers a space of 1300 sq. m, on the first floor 750 sq. m and on the second floor 400 sq. m. The largest presentation-cum-communication area is situated on the naturally lit ground floor and boasts 1250 sq. m of space.



The unique location on the world-famous LichtentalerAllee, the close proximity to Baden-Baden's Culture Mile, legendary hotels such as Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa, the exclusive shopping boulevards, the soothing spas and the many fashionable bars and restaurants make the Kongresshaus the perfect stage for presentations, conferences, exhibitions, seminars and workshops.



