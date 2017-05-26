Kongresshaus Baden-Baden completes five-year renovation

Following a five-year period of renovation, the
MICE venue of Kongresshaus Baden-Baden now presents itself with a
noticeably younger, fresher, and more innovative look. A 360 degrees
virtual tour can also be experienced.
The naturally-lit park
pavilion, the foyers with a total of 4500 sq. m of space, three large
conference rooms and 13 meeting rooms with capacities for up to 2700
participants allow for individually adapted room and working solutions
down to the very last detail. The latest gem is the 480-sq. m Park
Pavilion with its fully glazed façade overlooking the parks and gardens
of the LichtentalerAllee. It is particularly suited to stand-up
receptions for up to 500 people and offers seating options for up to 220
people.
Spacious foyers can be found on all four floors of the
Kongresshaus Baden-Baden. They are ideally suited for exhibitions,
receptions and short work breaks. Large glass panes with wonderful
panoramic views dominate the areas, encouraging conversation and
generating inspiration from the vibrant town outside. The foyer on the
lower level alone offers a space of 1300 sq. m, on the first floor 750
sq. m and on the second floor 400 sq. m. The largest
presentation-cum-communication area is situated on the naturally lit
ground floor and boasts 1250 sq. m of space.
The unique location on the world-famous LichtentalerAllee, the
close proximity to Baden-Baden’s Culture Mile, legendary hotels such as
Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa, the exclusive shopping boulevards, the
soothing spas and the many fashionable bars and restaurants make the
Kongresshaus the perfect stage for presentations, conferences,
exhibitions, seminars and workshops.