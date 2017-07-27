STRATEGY

New TCEB President highlights four directions to enhance MICE business Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), under the guidance of Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, the newest President, highlights four directions to enhance the MICE industry's stability: growing in parallel with the development of the country, growing in a high potential market, growing with equality and growing strongly.



Ayuthaya said, “TCEB is a governmental organisation and therefore has the direct duty of developing every aspect of the MICE industry, from considering the needs of the market, the strengths and weaknesses of the country, the problems within the country, and to find ways to overcome those issues, as well as developing every area related to MICE, which is the appropriate role of the public sector.”



The economic problems of ASEAN countries have many facets, including high household debts, a shortage of working-age population, and the movement towards an aging society. As a result, the way to overcome these obstacles is to adjust both the people and the policies of the country, including Thailand 4.0, or setting the target industries of the country to create growth. Therefore, the MICE industry role should take more parts in developing the country.



From statistics over the last 10 years, Thailand has received approximately 150 billion baht of revenue from the MICE industry, both domestic and international, created approximately 164,000 jobs, and gained around 10.5 billion baht of revenue from taxation. Furthermore, in 2016, the International Congress and Convention Association, or ICCA, placed Thailand as having hosted 174 events, ranking Thailand 24th, an improvement from 27th in 2015, with Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Pattaya ranking higher than the previous year as well. In terms of exhibitions, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, or UFI, ranked Thailand the number 1 among ASEAN nations in terms of exhibition space sold over the past 5 years (2011-2015).



In terms of general exhibition space, Thailand ranked in the top 5 ASEAN countries. Additionally, Thailand has a total of 256,984 metres squared of exhibition space across 9 exhibition centres in Bangkok and other important MICE cities.



“To build MICE into a key sector in developing the country, therefore requires the use of four directions for enhancing the MICE industry to create more stability. These include: Growing in parallel with the development of the country, which focuses on keeping the current market and finding new markets by placing MICE in parallel with the development of the country’s economy, pulling the MICE industry into other target industries, such as those covered by Thailand 4.0, as well as into special economic areas; growing in a high potential market, focusing on the regions that have high growth and strong connection with the development of Thailand’s economy, such as ASEAN, Greater Mekong Subregion, East Asia/South Asia and Australia/New Zealand."



Elaborating on the other points, he added, "Growing with equality, by increasing the opportunities for the MICE industry growth in provinces that have potential, such as Chiang Mai, KhonKaen, Pattaya/Chonburi and Songkhla; growing strongly, which involves the development of the internal system to meet the needs of the market, developing the organisation and regulations to better support the industry in the future."



