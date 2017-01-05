Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home MICE Details MICE Pacific World appoints Naveen Rizvi as Regional Director, India & Indian Ocean Following the appointment of Naveen Rizvi as the new Regional Director for Pacific World India and Indian Ocean Region - the global MICE company is set to offer new experiences for local and overseas planners seeking to place business in the region.



Rizvi will manage India, Nepal and Bhutan - as well as other countries within the Indian Ocean including Mauritius, Sri Lanka, The Maldives, United Arab Emirates (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), Oman and Southern Africa – will specifically focus on product development and innovation with regard to meetings, incentive and event experiences.



Talking about the organisation, he commented, “Our core strengths lie in our ability to efficiently handle important international conferences and events in India as well as overseas. One of my key objectives will be to bring a new and innovative perspective to every meeting and incentive organised in the region.”



He revealed that they are also developing various programmes in conjunction with ‘Shaping Lives’, their CSR Foundation, a bridge between our clients and the local population of India to give something back to the society. Key work includes supporting children and the elderly as well as those who have been marginalised and abused. The charity also actively pursues programmes supporting animal welfare.



Rizvi has over 18 years experience managing congresses, meetings and events in the region. He has overseen key conferences and events in India including Petrotech 2016: Asia's biggest Oil & Natural Gas Conference, BRICS GOA 2016 (high profile dignitaries included Prime Minister of India- Narendra Modi, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China, Michel Temer of Brazil and Jacob Zuma of South Africa), World Congress on Oral Implantology, the first International Agro-biodiversity Congress, 2nd BRICS Communications Ministers Meeting and 3rd India Africa Forum Summit (India's biggest diplomatic event till date with Prime Minister of India- Narendra Modi and heads of states of over 50 African nations in attendance along with senior officials and foreign ministers).



