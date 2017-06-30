Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home MICE Details MICE Prague Congress Centre undergoes extensive changes Prague Congress Centre is undergoing significant changes. The EPC (Energy Performance Contracting) project done by ENESA is followed by the interior renovation and modernization of the building with new AV technologies, advanced navigation system and full-area fast internet connection.



Lenka Žlebková, Director - Sales and Marketing, Prague Congress Centre says, “We want to turn the Prague Congress Centre into a place where congresses and conferences with the highest demands on technology can be held. We want the delegates of big congresses and conferences to be instantly and without difficulty able to find their way through the building with the help ofa mobile phone application which will also provide them with all necessary information on actual time."



At present, interior renovations are under way in corridors and foyers, as well as in the two largest halls – the Congress Hall and the Forum Hall where floors are being refurbished, seating furniture newly upholstered, scenic and classical lighting as well as high-tech audio-visual technology installed, ceilings and wood cladding in the corridors refurbished, toilets renovated and most of the lights replaced for more economical LED lights. On the ground floor near the main entrance a new information and registration desk will be build. The refurbishment will of course touch the facade. In November, the PCC will welcome the ICCA Congress in a new look.



However, the adjustments do not only remain on the surface. Approximately 180 Wi-Fi points and 2,000 data slots will be installed throughout the building. "We have chosen a solution that will be fully functional and modern even in 10 maybe even 20 years," says ENESA technical specialist JiríMatejícekwho is in charge of this part of the modernization. He adds, "This is the most exceptional project in the Czech Republic at present. The complexity and range of the system is unique. At the same time, we have installed Wi-Fi, data plug-ins and cables, which are imported as they are not used in the Czech Republic yet.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



