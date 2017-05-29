Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home MICE Details MICE Royal cremation of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is set on October 26 The Royal Thai Government has scheduled the Royal Cremation of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away on October 13 last year, to be held during October 25-29, 2017, at Sanam Luang Ceremonial Ground in Bangkok. The actual royal cremation will take place on 26 October, which has been declared a national public holiday to allow the public to take part in the important event.



Throughout 70 years of his reign, the late king, who was deeply loved and revered, played a very important role in the development of the livelihood of people. The government also announced that a post-royal cremation exhibition be held November 1-30 this year.



During the mentioned period of the Royal Cremation, business travellers can continue their travel plans as normal but there can be changes of service-hour at some tourist attractions. We would like to recommend business travellers to reconfirm their itineraries with their destination management and check local media regularly for updates but should refrain from conducting any inappropriate or disrespectful behaviour.



