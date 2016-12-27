Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home MICE Details MICE TCEB rolls out new trade promotion scheme in India The Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) has launched a new trade promotion scheme in India, as part of an on-going partnership with Thai Smile Airways. The initiative, aimed at incentivising delegates to attend Thai trade shows and business events, follows news that Thai Smile Airways has become the sole scheduled airline from Thailand to fly to the Indian cities of Jaipur, Lucknow, Gaya and Varanasi.



Under the new promotion, TCEB launched Connect Businesses Plus targeting secondary cities of India and is offering a free flight for trade promoter to form delegation numbering more than 15 people, travelling to Thailand from Jaipur or Lucknow, on the condition that the delegation achieves three meetings per person or a group total of 45 business meetings.



In addition to this, TCEB also launched Exhibiz in Market campaign for exhibitor promoter forming pavilions at Thai trade shows. To be eligible for a support of at least US$1,500 per pavilion, the exhibitor promoter must be associations, federations, chambers of commerce and non-profit organisations, as well as exhibition sales agents acting on the behalf of one of these groups. The promotion is aimed at entities turning the wheels of international trade.



Jaruwan Suwannasat, Director of Exhibitions and Events, TCEB said, “Thailand offers great opportunity to trade partners in India. In 2016, exhibitions in Thailand were expected to reach 190,400 international exhibition delegates, generating a total of 17bn baht. With schemes such as this partnership with Thai Smile Airways and the Thailand Extra Exhibition promotion, we will further assist and facilitate the demands of international exhibition organisers looking to build their business in ASEAN.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter