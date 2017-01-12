Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home MICE Details MICE Tourism Australia's major Business Events Showcase to be hosted in Brisbane Tourism Australia announced that its signature event for promoting Australia as a world-class incentive destination, Dreamtime, will be held in Brisbane, Queensland for the first time ever from December 3-6, 2017, with international buyers and media then continuing on educational visits to other Australian destinations.



As part of the Dreamtime program, Australian industry will have the opportunity to meet and do business with qualified buyers from key markets including Greater China, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, New Zealand, USA and the United Kingdom during business sessions – helping to secure future incentive business for Australia.



John O’Sullivan, Managing Director, Tourism Australia said that Dreamtime has a strong track record in driving real business outcomes for the Australian business events industry. “Dreamtime is Australia’s largest business events showcase, and taking the event to Brisbane is an exciting development for a city that is continuing to raise its profile internationally as an ideal incentive destination,” he said.



The event has proven its value to the Australian business events industry, producing solid results in raising the Australia’s profile internationally and developing new business, with a survey of those who took part in the Dreamtime 2015 event so far confirming it generated over 60 incentive business leads worth AUD40 million.



Graham Quirk, Lord Mayor, Brisbane said that he was delighted Tourism Australia had decided to bring Dreamtime to Brisbane for the first time next year. “Hosting Dreamtime again demonstrates our New World City’s ability to attract key business events. Dreamtime gives us the opportunity to showcase our vibrant hotels, venues, team-building offerings and leisure experiences to key global incentive decision-makers, who are responsible for bringing in large groups that support our tourism industry and broader visitor economy,” Quirk said.



Rob Nelson, General Manager- Marketing, Brisbane Convention Bureau said that the bureau was proud to work with Tourism Australia to bring Dreamtime to the city. “Having been successful for a number of years in the highly competitive association conference sector, we want to increase awareness of Brisbane’s remarkable incentive products and experiences. I think the buyers and media attending Dreamtime will be pleasantly surprised and inspired by what Brisbane and our surrounding region have to offer,” Nelson said.



The Dreamtime program also includes a destination showcase, dedicated media event and networking opportunities to allow the maximum engagement between Australian industry and international business events buyers.



