Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY After reaching consensus, GST roll out likely from July 1 As per an Economic Times report, India will likely be able to roll out the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1 following a breakthrough on Monday over the seemingly intractable issue of tax administration after the Centre accommodated states' concerns. "It's a significant headway," Arun Jaitley, Minister for Finance, Government of India said after a day-long meeting of the GST Council with both sides agreeing on most matters.



Under the proposed tax regime, 90% of all assessees with a turnover of INR 1.5 crore or less will be assessed for scrutiny and audit by state authorities, the remaining 10% by the Centre. Above that limit, Centre and states will assess it in a 50:50 ratio. The agreement hammered out was based on a proposal by Tamil Nadu. Both will have intelligence-based assessment powers, Jaitley said. The Centre has also given leeway to states on integrated GST (I-GST), which deals with inter-state sales.



Jaitley said the power to levy and collect the I-GST lies with the Central government but states will also be cross-empowered in the same ratio as above through a special provision in law. Any IGST disputes among states will be resolved by the Centre.



Regarded as one of India's most sweeping reforms since Independence, GST will help turn the country into a common market by removing state tariffs that act as a barrier to free movement of goods and services. The accord will come as a relief to the Centre after concerns that the November 8 demonetisation may cause states to put up their price. To be sure, the constitutionally mandated timetable requires GST has to be in place by September at the latest.



The council decided on a new timeline for GST's rollout factoring in three key pending matters — final draft legislation and rules, approval of these by legislative bodies and setting of rates for the slabs agreed. "There was a broad view that first of July appears to be more realistic," Jaitley said, adding that GST is a transactional tax and can be introduced any time. (Source: Economic Times)

