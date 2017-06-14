STRATEGY

Airbnb signs MoU with Maharashtra Government Partnership to boost tourism in Maharashtra, Airbnb to support 'Visit Maharashtra 2017' as alternative accommodation partner



Under the MoU, the parties agreed to:

Promote tourism in Maharashtra through Airbnb’s global platform

Expand the network of quality homestays in Maharashtra

Provide skills development workshops for hosts on hospitality standards, jointly conducted by Airbnb and Department of Tourism within the next six months

Airbnb is also pleased to announce a first-of-its-kind revenue sharing agreement with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), whereby Airbnb will share a portion of its booking revenue in Maharashtra with the MTDC. The MTDC will support the partnership by identifying high-quality homestays and helping hosts to list on Airbnb.



“Tourism is a key pillar for the State of Maharashtra and we are committed to increasing the number of global travellers to the State that could benefit our local communities. In a bid to attract foreign tourists, we have announced 2017 as “Visit Maharashtra” year. As our alternative accommodation partner, we look forward to working with Airbnb to achieve the goals of the Visit Maharashtra campaign, said Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra.



“In Airbnb, we have found a like-minded partner who is keen to collaborate in growing tourism in Maharashtra. Through this partnership we aim to create at least 50,000 micro-entrepreneurs in the hospitality sector in the next five years, build the homestay ecosystem in the State and improve hospitality standards of homestay owners. We would also jointly promote, globally the destinations across 8-10 districts of Maharashtra in the coming year,” said Jaykumar Rawal, Minister of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra.



“We are excited about working together to promote Maharashtra’s tourism potential through joint promotion of Maharashtra destinations, and bringing an ever-increasing number of homestays and other unique accommodation options to Maharashtra,” said Nitin Gadre, Principal Secretary, Tourism & Culture, Government of Maharashtra.



“Airbnb and Maharashtra’s connection goes back to our roots. The first ever guest hosted by Airbnb’s co-founders came from Pune in Maharashtra. In the last few years, that connection has continued to strengthen through the State’s growth as a high priority market. It is extremely heartening to see the State government’s vision to develop and promote tourism in the State. We are honoured and delighted to partner with the Department of Tourism and MTDC in this journey,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, Country Manager – India, Airbnb.



The announcement builds upon Airbnb’s focused efforts to enhance its presence in India, showcasing the company’s intent to collaborate with both citizens and the government to contribute to the growth of a booming home sharing ecosystem, which holds immense promise for tourists – domestic or international.

