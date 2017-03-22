Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Arun Jaitley hopeful of GST implementation from July 1, 2017 As per a Moneycontrol.com report, two days after the Union Cabinet cleared four bills related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Finance Minister Arun Jaitely is hoping to implement GST beginning a July 1 rollout of the tax policy which he termed as "India's biggest reform". The reform aims to transform the country's complex tax system and make tax evasion difficult, Jaitley said on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi.



The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday cleared four GST bills – Central GST Bill, Integrated GST Bill, Union Territory GST Bill and State GST Bill. The bills will now be presented in Parliament this week.



The GST Council has already approved a four-tier tax slab structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 %. An additional cess will also be levied on demerit goods, which includes goods like luxury cars, tobacco products and aerated drinks.

The Finance Minister also lauded government’s note ban exercise. Demonetisation has enabled integration of informal economy into formal economy.



The size of gross domestic product will now be bigger and cleaner and India will continue to be the fastest growing economy in the world.



Speaking on the economy, Jaitley said 7-8% growth for India is 'natural'. The inflation is already near the government’s target of 4 percent. The consumer price inflation (CPI) for February rose to 3.65 percent from 3.17 percent in January.



"Next year's fiscal deficit is at 3.2 percent of GDP. From here, after a slight pause, it will continue to decline," he said. (Source: Moneycontrol.com)



