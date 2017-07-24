Birth certificate no longer mandatory for Indian passport

As per a TOI report by Indrani Bagchi, continuing the process of simplifying passports for Indian citizens, the government informed Parliament that Aadhaar or PAN card among a host of documents could be used to establish proof of birth.





According to the Passport Rules, 1980, all applicants born on or after 26/01/1989, had to submit a birth certificate, a mandatory provision. Now they can submit any one of these — transfer/school leaving/Matriculation Certificate issued by the school last attended/recognised educational board containing the DOB of the applicant; PAN Card; Aadhaar Card/E-Aadhaar; driving license, Voter ID cards, even LIC policy bonds.





Government servants can give extracts of service record, pension records, etc. The aim, said VK Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, Government of India, answering a question in Parliament is to make passports easily available to millions more. (Source: TOI)