Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Cabinet gives in-principle approval for Air India disinvestment As per a TOI report, the Cabinet today gave an in-principle approval to the disinvestment of Air India, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced after a Cabinet meeting. He also said that a Group of Ministers (GoM) will be formed to look into the disinvestment which will decide on the quantum of disinvestment."



The government think tank NITI Aayog has suggested complete privatisation of the airline, which has a debt burden of over INR 52,000 crore.



The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is looking at ways to revive Air India, which is surviving on INR 30,000 crore bailout package extended by the previous UPA regime.



The Cabinet chose between two options suggested in a 30-page note prepared by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) after discussions in a Committee of Secretaries, headed by the cabinet secretary. The discussions were on both the NITI Aayog's recommendation of complete privatisation and the civil aviation ministry's proposal of a substantial reduction in the airline's debt by sale of subsidiaries and assets before privatisation.



The Cabinet note prepared by the Committee of Secretaries included both the NITI Aayog's recommendation of complete privatisation and the MoCA’s proposal of a substantial reduction in the airline's debt by sale of subsidiaries and assets before privatisation.



The proposal by the NITI Aayog is based on studies of revival of various international airlines in which governments exited fully.(Source: TOI) Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter