Centre extends CRZ clearance for Navi Mumbai airport for 3years As per a Hindustan Times report, the Central government has extended the environment and coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearance for the Navi Mumbai Airport for another three years.



The expert appraisal committee (EAC) on infrastructure and CRZ extended clearance till November 21, 2020.



According to the EAC’s minutes of the meeting held on October 30, 2017, the clearance was valid only till November 21, 2017. The Centre has also been assured that the project will be completed in the next three years.



In October, the Maharashtra Cabinet also approved the GVK-led Mumbai International Airport Limited’s bid to construct the international airport in Navi Mumbai.



The Navi Mumbai airport, first proposed 20 years ago and approved in 2007, is to be built on 1,160 hectares, of which 250 hectares is forest land.



The Union Environment Ministry granted environment clearance for the project in November 2010, but with 32 conditions that included restoration of lost mangrove cover through fresh plantations. Also, the Centre directed the rehabilitation of 3,000 families from 12 villages that will have to be vacated. (Source: Hindustan Times)



