TRADE NEWS INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS OUTBOUND NEWS

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Despite terrorist attack, Amarnath yatra to continue As per a PTI report, Divisional Commissioner of Jammu & Kashmir Mandeep Bhandari said the Amarnath Yatra will continue from Jammu today. “The yatra will not be disrupted and it will continue as per the plans,” he said.



Terrorists last night killed 7 Amarnath pilgrims, including 6 women, and injured 19 others as they struck at a bus in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, in the worst attack on the annual pilgrimage since the year 2001. Five of those killed were from Gujarat and two from Maharashtra.



The deceased from Gujarat were identified as Hasuben Ratila Patal, Surakha Ben and Lakshimiben S Patal from Valsad, Ratan Zeena Bhai Patal of Daman and Prajapati Champaben of Navsari, a Jammu and Kashmir police spokesperson said.



Those from Maharashtra were Nirmala Ben Thakor, a resident of Palghar, and Usha Mohanla Sonkar of Dahanu.



Police said 19 pilgrims were injured in the attack and their condition is stable. The bus bearing the registration number GJ09Z 9976 was attacked around 8.20 pm near Khanabal when it was on its way to from Srinagar Jammu, police said.



A security official said the victims had performed the yatra two days ago and had subsequently moved to Srinagar. Yesterday, they were going from Srinagar to Jammu when they became the target of the terrorist attack. Police said the bus was not a part of the yatra convoy which is being provided elaborate security.





The terrorists first attacked a bullet-proof bunker of the police at Botengoo, a police official said, adding it was retaliated. There were no injuries in this attack. Thereafter the terrorists fired on a police picket near Khannabal, the police added.



When the police retaliated, the militants fled, firing indiscriminately in which the bus carrying the yatris got it.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was personally monitoring the situation, strongly condemned the dastardly attack and asserted that India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks and evil designs of hate. He said he spoke to Governor N N Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and assured all possible assistance required.



Home Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Vohra and Mehbooba. “Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone,” Modi tweeted. “My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the attack in J&K. My prayers with the injured,” he added. (Source: PTI)





