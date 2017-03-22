Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Digital explosion has created level-playing field for all players in the travel & tourism industry: Suman Billa Inaugurating the two-day Digital Travel, Hospitality Innovation Summit organised by FICCI in the capital today, Suman Billa, Joint Secretary, Tourism, Government of India, said that the digital explosion that is happening globally has removed the advantage big players were enjoying over their smaller counterparts, thus creating a level-playing field for everyone.



He said that this shift has affected brick and mortar agencies that haven't harnessed digital technology. Many services are being commoditized in the travel tourism and hospitality industry with the help of digital technology; therefore it is high time that even brick and mortar agencies try to shift at least certain percentage of the business to digital platforms. Even in accommodation segment, digital technology can be used to unlock the under-utilised inventory in the home stay and bed & breakfast segments.



He also asked the industry to take reviews seriously and respond to it quickly to remain successful in the business. Other than the big players, a large chunk of the industry is yet to take reviews seriously, he said.



Billa said that India as a destination cannot move ahead without being fully digitally enabled. The Ministry of Tourism, he said, will try to take this message across the country to create awareness in the industry the importance of 'do it yourself' digitally.



