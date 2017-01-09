Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY DoNER announces exclusive Tourism Development Council for North East Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, announced the formation of exclusive “North-Eastern Tourism Development Council” (NETDC) on a public-private partnership (PPP) mode under the auspices of Union Ministry of DoNER at the 2017 Calendar of the North Eastern Council event. The North-East Council Calendar for 2017 carries the theme of “seasonal fruits” in different parts of the year.



Singh said that this is for the first time that the Government has decided to set up a separate tourism development agency, devoted to a particular region of the country. The Minister said that the setting up of an exclusive North-Eastern Tourism Council is also a reflection of the high priority that the Union Government accords to the development of the peripheral States of Northeast.



He said that North-Eastern Tourism Council is yet another addition to several new initiatives undertaken with regard to North East. For instance, setting up of “Venture Fund” as initial capital assistance for any young entrepreneur or start-up who wishes to launch an establishment or venture in the North-Eastern region and setting up of “Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research & Analysis” at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong, he added.



The Minister said that the "North-East Road Sector Development Scheme" (NERSDS) is also region-based road development programme in India which has proved to be a great blessing for maintenance, construction and up-gradation of such roads, which remain neglected either because of being low in the priority or being interconnecting roads between two States as a result of which they remain un-owned and had thus gained the dubious distinction of being described as "orphan roads."



