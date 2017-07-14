Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Dr Jitendra Singh chairs review meeting to assess floods and relief situation in North East Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), chaired a review meeting here today, to assess the situation caused by floods/landslides in Northeast.



The meeting was attended among others by Naveen Verma, Secretary, DoNER , senior officers from PMO, MHA and Resident Commissioners of affected states based in Delhi.



During the meeting, Dr Singh said that the Central Government is committed to provide all kind of support to the State Governments in rescue and relief operations. He said that the Ministry of DoNER and PMO is closely coordinating with the team led by MoS (Home), Kiren Rijiju to assess the situation in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.



He said that the damage caused by the rainfall is unprecedented and a total of 58 districts have been affected due to floods/landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur. Around 80 lives have been lost, he added. The Minister said that the damage caused by the floods/landslides has been contained to large extent by the State Governments and central teams.



Dr Jitendra Singh directed that experts from space technology and ISRO be roped in for carrying out an assessment of damage in Northeast. He also suggested that essential items like staple food and baby food made available for the affected people.



Floods in northeast India that have killed at least 40 people and displaced nearly 1.5 million have also inundated Kaziranga national park that is home to the world's largest concentration of one-horned rhinoceros.



More than 90 percent of the Kaziranga National Park is under water, agencies reported quoting Assam Tourism Minister. Lot of animals have taken shelter in the higher reaches of the park.



The Brahmaputra river, which flows from China down to India and then through Bangladesh, is flowing above the danger mark ever since torrential monsoon rains started, flooding more than 2,500 villages in Assam, and causing damage to roads and highways in the State.



