Dr Jitendra Singh chairs review meeting to assess floods and relief situation in North East

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for
Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), chaired a review meeting
here today, to assess the situation caused by floods/landslides in
Northeast.
The meeting was attended among others by Naveen
Verma, Secretary, DoNER , senior officers from PMO, MHA and Resident
Commissioners of affected states based in Delhi.
During the meeting, Dr Singh said that the Central Government is
committed to provide all kind of support to the State Governments in
rescue and relief operations. He said that the Ministry of DoNER and PMO
is closely coordinating with the team led by MoS (Home), Kiren Rijiju
to assess the situation in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
He said
that the damage caused by the rainfall is unprecedented and a total of
58 districts have been affected due to floods/landslides in Arunachal
Pradesh, Assam and Manipur. Around 80 lives have been lost, he added.
The Minister said that the damage caused by the floods/landslides has
been contained to large extent by the State Governments and central
teams.
Dr Jitendra Singh directed that experts from space
technology and ISRO be roped in for carrying out an assessment of damage
in Northeast. He also suggested that essential items like staple food
and baby food made available for the affected people.
Floods in
northeast India that have killed at least 40 people and displaced nearly
1.5 million have also inundated Kaziranga national park that is home
to the world's largest concentration of one-horned rhinoceros.
More
than 90 percent of the Kaziranga National Park is under water, agencies
reported quoting Assam Tourism Minister. Lot of animals have taken
shelter in the higher reaches of the park.
The Brahmaputra river, which flows from China down to India and
then through Bangladesh, is flowing above the danger mark ever since
torrential monsoon rains started, flooding more than 2,500 villages in
Assam, and causing damage to roads and highways in the State.