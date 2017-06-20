Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Dr. Mahesh Sharma launches ‘National Mission on Cultural Mapping of India’ Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Minister of State (Independent charge) for Culture & Tourism launched the implementation of the ‘‘National Mission on Cultural Mapping of India’ at Goverdhan Block, Mathura District, Uttar Pradesh in a day-long, Block level mega talent hunt programme (Sanskritik Pratibha Khoj Samaroh). The scheme is set to cover all the Blocks of the Country, involving a total of 6.40 Lakh villages over the span of next 3 years.



This Mission is part of the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ umbrella. The Ministry of Culture launched it in the year of commemoration of the birth centenary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, who hailed from Mathura. Any person who claims to be an artist can register at the initial level. Registration was directly on the portal culturalmappingofindia.nic.in. For those artists who, for some reason, could not register themselves and their art forms, enumeration teams had been sent to all the 47 villages of Goverdhan Block for geo mapping of artists and their art forms.



Dr. Sharma said that with a vision that no cultural talent or heritage should remain unattended and if it is talent, it should be nurtured and if it is a heritage, it should be conserved and used as an icon to learn from the past, and also to propagate our cultural talent across all boundaries, the Ministry of Culture has planned to hold talent hunt competitions with various rounds from Block level to National level.



N K Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Culture in his opening remarks said that the Ministry of Culture is eying to launch massive cultural awareness campaigns so that no artist is left behind. The Artist/Organisations also may register online at www.culturalmapping.nic.in. The Cultural Mapping of India portal will serve as a repository/consolidated database of information about cultural assets and resources i.e. a cultural inventory at one place for essential planning, sustainable economic development and for preserving the scattered and near extinct art forms.



