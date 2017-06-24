Fatehgarh Sahib to be developed as a tourist circuit: Navjot Singh Sidhu

The holy land of Fatehgarh Sahib would be transformed into a well developed tourist circuit so as to harness its full potential to make Punjab numero uno tourist as well as cultural destination around the globe, said Navjot Singh Sidhu, Tourism Minister of Punjab.



Replying to a question in the Punjab Assembly, Sidhu said that the State Government has already taken up the conservation work of tombs of Raffudin, Alfsani and Bibi Taj and Rauza Sharif Masjid. The minister also divulged that Aam Khas Bagh, Naughara, Sheesh Mahal, Mehtabi Bagh, Northern Pavilion and Bastion are also in the process of being restored to their past glory.



He further informed that regarding the adaptive reuse of Aam Khas Bagh, the e-tenders have been invited and the last date for receiving e-bids is June 27..



Apart from the above projects, the Aam Khas Bagh would also be given a facelift under the Mughal Circuit as per the Swadesh Darshan scheme of the Union Tourism Ministry and not only this but Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib, Rauza Sharif and Mata Jageshwari Temple would also developed as per the Spiritual Circuit Scheme of the Union Tourism Ministry, Sidhu said.