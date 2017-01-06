Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Festival of India in Cambodia from Jan 10-Feb 16 A Festival of India is being organised in Cambodia from January 10 to February 16, 2017. The activities of the Festival include Ramayana Performance, Rajasthani Folk Music and Classical Dance by Dance Group plus Manganiyar Group.



A Buddhist Mahotsav – Exhibition titled Dhamma Darshana - to explore the life, teachings and important events connected with Lord Buddha and Photo Exhibition on Buddhist religious/heritage sites in India will also be hosted. To complete the experience, a Food Festival will also be held.



The Festival events are being showcased in three cities of Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Battambang in Cambodia.

