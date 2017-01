Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Festival of India in Ghana from Jan 25 to March 16, 2017 A Festival of India is being organised in Ghana from January 25 to March 16, 2017.



The activities of the Festival include amalgamation of Indian classical dances, Sufi & Folk Music, and Saptarang – confluence of seven classical dance forms culminating in Vande Matram.



To complete the experience, a Food Festival, Yoga and Meditation, Film Festival will also be organised during the Festival.



The Festival events are being showcased in four cities of Accra, Kumasi, Cape Coast, Takoradi in Ghana.

