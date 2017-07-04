Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Former tea stall of PM Modi at Vadnagar in Gujarat to be developed into a tourist spot As per a TOI report, the Centre will declare the tea stall in Gujarat's Vadnagar railway platform - where Prime Minister Narendra Modi served customers in his childhood - a tourist spot, after renovating it. "Converting the stall into a tourist spot is part of a larger project of putting Modi's birthplace, Vadnagar in Mehsana district, on the world tourism map," Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Minister of State (Independent charge) for Culture & Tourism, Government of India, who visited the town on Sunday.



Sharma said that the original charm of the tea stall would be preserved while giving it a modern touch. "Apart from being the birthplace of our PM, Vadnagar is an important historical centre," Sharma said. "It has the famous Sharmishta Lake and a step-well. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had recently found the remains of a Buddhist monastery during an excavation, which still continues."



Ganpat Vasava, Tourism Minister, Government of Gujarat, said, "After Modi took over as the PM, a lot of tourists started visiting the town." He said that the state and central governments have launched a massive development project in Vadnagar to promote tourism.



Dinesh Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager, Ahmedabad, said, "The development of Vadnagar railway station is one of the components of the INR 100 crore project to develop Vadnagar, Modhera, and Patan as tourist destinations. As of now, the Ministry of Tourism has given INR 8 crore to the State Tourism Department to develop the railway station."



Sharma said the Indian Railways has given a no-objection certificate to the Gujarat government for the construction of a tourist facilitation centre at the Vadnagar station. (Source: TOI)



