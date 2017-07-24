Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Fourth Madhya Pradesh Tourism Mart to be held in Bhopal from October 27-29 The fourth edition of Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart will be held in Bhopal between October 27 and 29 at Hotel Lake View Bhopal. Around 200 national and international buyers are expected to participate in the three-day travel mart.



As part of soliciting travel trade buyers for the three-day show, Madhya Pradesh Tourism organised a road show in Delhi last week. This will be followed up with similar shows in cities like Mumbai (July 28), Ahmedabad (August 4), Nagpur (August 11), Hyderabad (August 18) and Pune (August 25).



Out of the 200 buyers, around 50 will be international buyers. According to MP Tourism, they expect buyers from UK, Singapore, Spain, USA, Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Thailand, Poland, Austria, France, among others.



Speaking to media, Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary-Tourism, Madhya Pradesh said that MP Travel Mart has gradually grown as a “successful” event with “increasing number of buyers and sellers” coming out and participating in the show. Through the four editions, Madhya Pradesh has been able to gain the reach and visibility as a destination and become a “force to reckon with” in the India tourism landscape, he said. "Our endeavour currently is to channelise this awareness into actual footfalls,” he said.



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter