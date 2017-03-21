Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY General Provident Fund advance now available for travel & tourism In a major relief for government employees, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has announced several relaxations in General Provident Fund (GPF) Rules, the major one being GPF advance now available for travel and tourism related activities.



According to Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space the requirement of documentary proof for withdrawing GP Fund has been done away with. As a result, a simple declaration by the subscriber / employee would suffice henceforth, he added.



Similarly, the minimum time limit for sanction and payment of GP Fund withdrawal would not be more than 15 days and in case of an emergency like illness, etc., it could only be 7 days.



At the same time, the limit of withdrawal also has been increased following which, now the withdrawal for housing can be up to 90% of the balance at credit and withdrawal for purchase of vehicle / car can be up to 3/4th of the balance at credit.



Considering the importance of education, the definition of education for the purpose of withdrawal of GP Fund has now been widened to include primary, secondary and higher education covering all streams and institutions.



He said that the ministry felt it as the need of the hour to bring in some more changes for the convenience of the government employees. The liberalization in the provisions was essentially meant to bring in ease of procedures, especially for activities like house building, education of children etc., thus making the rules more employee-friendly. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter