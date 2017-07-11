Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Government announces major reforms to ease Cruise Tourism facilitation Constitutes a committee to monitor implementation of Action Plan Based on the recommendations of the Global Consultants report, Ministry of Shipping, Government of India along with the stakeholding Ministry of Tourism, has drawn up reform agenda majorly intended at easing the current regulatory processes governing Cruise Tourism in the country.



The Action plan drawn up based on the recommendations of the Global Consultant envisages a customer friendly and hassle free logistics process for the cruise tourism industry and develop an enabling ecosystem necessary to promote and sustain cruise shipping in India, notes an official release by Shipping Ministry.



As part of reforming the systems and processes, the government will fast track the processes associated with permissions for cruise ships. A Single window system for all pre cruise requirements for cruise operators like entry of vehicles, personnel and guides electronically doing away with checking of registration, license papers of vehicle at each time.



A separate dedicated approach road and entrance to the cruise terminals will be created at all major ports. In order to avoid unnecessary hassles for cruise travelers, adequate security and access to the port for passenger over-night and visiting local venues will be offered. The action plan also suggest close collaboration between the security agencies like Bureau of Immigration and CISF manning the ports to offer hassle-free security process to passengers.



A committee has been set up to work out the modalities and requirements for implementing the above recommendations in a time bound manner.



The Consultants have also been asked to suggest five potential cruise circuits for international, domestic and river cruise, that can be immediately taken up for development and to prepare Techno-Economic Feasibility Report (TEFR) for these circuits. Specific ports/terminal would also be considered for development for international cruise tourism as per a suggested Model Terminal Design, and suitable policy/regulatory framework based on international best practices, strategies of cruise terminal operation.



