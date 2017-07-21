Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Government to open 93 Passport Seva Kendras and 235 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras As per the PIB release, government will be opening 93 Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) and 235 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK) after the operationalisation of all the POPSK announced in Phases I and II and the PSK at Siliguri (West Bengal) and Solapur (Maharashtra) following which there will be 328 Passport Seva Kendras in the country.



The Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Posts (DOP) have decided to utilise the Head Post Offices (HPO) in the various States as Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) for delivering passport related services to the citizens of the country. The Government intends to open POPSK in the HPO in the country in such a manner that there is a Passport Seva Kendra available within a radius of 50 km of every HPO.



The Government has announced on June 17, 2017 the opening of 149 new POPSK in Phase-II. The Ministry intends to complete the requisite formalities like preparation of sites, procurement of IT and non-IT equipment for setting up of these POPSK at the earliest.



