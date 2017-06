Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Govt to launch Wellness Tourism Guidelines on International Yoga Day The third meeting of the National Medical and Wellness Tourism Board has finalised the guidelines for Wellness Tourism which will formally launched on the International Yoga Day on June 21.



Announcing this, Dr Mahesh Sharma, Minister of State (I/C) for Culture and Tourism, Government of India, said that a committee is in the process of finalising the Guidelines for Medical Tourism and will be announced in next 2 to 3 weeks time after deliberations with the stakeholders.

