 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home Ministry Details

MINISTRY

Monday, 13 November, 2017, 15 : 30 PM [IST]

Haj travellers can fly to Saudi Arabia from multiple embarkation points: Naqvi
Haj travellers can now fly to Saudi Arabia from multiple embarkation points in the country, which will make their travel “economical”, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister for Minority Affairs, Government of India announced here on Sunday. The facility will come into effect from November 15. “There are 21 major embarkation points in the country, but Haj travellers have been using other cities as well to fly to Saudi Arabia. We are now offering them multiple embarkation facility,” Naqvi told reporters at the Haj House.

Source: PTI
 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd