Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY Haj travellers can fly to Saudi Arabia from multiple embarkation points: Naqvi Haj travellers can now fly to Saudi Arabia from multiple embarkation points in the country, which will make their travel “economical”, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister for Minority Affairs, Government of India announced here on Sunday. The facility will come into effect from November 15. “There are 21 major embarkation points in the country, but Haj travellers have been using other cities as well to fly to Saudi Arabia. We are now offering them multiple embarkation facility,” Naqvi told reporters at the Haj House.



Source: PTI Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter