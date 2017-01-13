Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Ministry Details MINISTRY India & Portugal to work out a co-production agreement in Films sector Col. Rathore meets Portugal Culture Minister India and Portugal have agreed to work out modalities for a co-production agreement in the Film sector. The agreement would be framed in a time-bound manner keeping in mind the legal aspects of such an agreement.



A possibility of an MoU between the Public Broadcasters of both the countries to share best practices and seek cooperation in technical and content related matters was also discussed. The discussions took place during a meeting between Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore, Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Luis Filipe Castro Mendes, Portugal Minister of Culture in New Delhi.



During the deliberations, Col. Rathore apprised the Portuguese Minister on the initiatives taken by Ministry of I&B to provide Single Window clearances for Foreign Film Producers in the country through the Film Facilitation Office. He also highlighted the prestigious National Film Heritage Mission of the Government to digitise, restore, preserve the rich filmi heritage of the country.



Speaking on the occasion, the Minister also apprised the Portuguese Minister about the IIMC and FTII as the premier educational institutes in the field of Journalism and Film Production respectively in the country. The Ministers also discussed the possibility of Student Exchange programmes between educational institutions of both the countries. Ministers also expressed interest for possible co-operation in the areas of Renewable energy, information and communication technology and Start-ups.



The scheduled meeting of Prime Minister of Portugal with the film fraternity at Goa on January 12, 2017, organised by FICCI was also discussed where in many Indian Producers have also been invited.



The Ministers also expressed interest in sharing of experiences and best practices on social media to enhance the outreach.



